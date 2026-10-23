Dubbo RSL Combination Bowls on Sunday, October 18, involved a total of 41 players enjoying the morning’s competition.

In results, the rapidly-improving Tim Moore impressed many when he combined with Tracey Keenan and Gordon Scott to take first place, beating Sue McCauley, Cheryl Storch, and Mel Giddings by 24-5.

Happy 89th birthday also goes out to Mary Perry, who took second place, along with the experienced pair of Eric Satchell and Matt Quill, in her match. Although scores were level up to the fifth-end, Matt’s team had a better second half to beat Ray Strawhan, Shirley Marchant, and Trish Gosper, with the final score 21-12.

In more good news, Sue Armstrong returned to the greens and joined forces with Pete Sinclair and Glennis Hannigan to take third place on the day. While the experts always say there are two halves to a game, this was certainly the case as the team were only one ahead at the halfway mark with ends level. Pete, however, rallied his team and they finished strongly, beating Phil Knight, Pat Ryan, and Ros Joseph 16-10, and 10 ends to 6.

John Zeb also enjoyed the challenges of being “skip” when he played with Di Hilderbrant and Roger Sherwin. They beat Leo Balstad, Kerri Dickson, and Graham Ross 16-11 and by nine ends to seven.

With Chris Sinclair acting as swinging lead and showing fairness to both teams, Bryan O’Sullivan and Steve Evans came from behind to beat Greg Brown and Helen Emblem by 16-13.

Although they didn’t win the number of ends, Brian Jones, Ruby Stockings, and Julie Brown hung on to take the points in a close game with Ken Whittaker, Jenni Spratt, and Paul Wooldridge by 18-17. Honours could not be split between the teams of Frank Armstrong, Therese Gaio, and Ron McCauley playing Maurice Wallace, Vicki Hummell, and Ross Pharo, with the match ending at 14-all.

Resters this week were awarded to Phil Knight, Sue Armstrong, and Greg Brown as lucky numbers went to Trish Gosper, Phil Knight, and John Zeb.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome and our club contact details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.