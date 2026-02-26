Dubbo City Bowls Ladies' Day on Tuesday involved 16 players taking to the greens, comprising two triples and one pairs game.

Winners were Robyn Hellyer, Anne Knaggs, and Annette McMillan, who defeated Sue O'Dea, Colleen Ryan, and Trish Gaio, while Sue Armstrong, Wanda King, and Karen Greenhalgh defeated Kerri Dixon, Margaret Livermore, and Cheryl Storch.

In the doubles, Ruby Stockings And Judy O'Connor defeated Chris Castlehouse and Geraldine Jasprizza. with Sue Armstrong the only “rester” for the day. Lucky draw winners were Sue O'Dea and Nan Hazelton.

Men's Wednesday morning social bowls involved 33 bowlers, comprising five triples games, one with a swinging lead, and one pairs game.

Winners were Dennis Crimmins, Trevor Tink, and Col Cottee, who defeated the side of Eric Bradshaw, Nick Berbiles, and Mel Giddings.

Chris Strojny, Frank Armstrong, and Doug Aldis also defeated Ron Anderson, Paul Goodstat, and Peter Sinclair, while Gavin Cullen, Eric Satchell, and Dennis Jasprizza defeated Allan Parker, Norm Johnston, and Todd O'Dea.

In other matches, Paul Wooldridge, Robert Pfeiffer, and Steve Kelly defeated Paul Wooldridge, Roger Sherwin, and Mike Twohill, while Peter Collins, Greg Brown, and Ian Hobson defeated Dick Whitford, Bryan O'Sullivan, and Peter Lesueur.

In doubles, Ross Pharo and Doug Back defeated Leo Balstad and Brian Coffey with Roger Sherwin the only rester. The closest game was Ross Pharo and Doug Back. The Jackpot was not won.