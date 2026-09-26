Round Two of the Mixed Pairs Club Championship was held with Mike Twohill/Judy O'Connor and Paul Wooldridge/Merrill O'Sullivan progressing to the next round.

Tuesday Ladies’ Day had a good turnout for the DRT Bowls event.

Winners on the day were Anne Knaggs and Sharon Johnston, who defeated Sue McCauley and Karen Greenhalgh. Sue O'Dea and Annette McMillan defeated Margaret Livermore and Trish Gosper while Mary Perry, Colleen Ryan and Cheryl Storch defeated Kerri Dickson, Therese Gaio and Judy O'Connor in a very close game, only one shot the difference.

Lucky draw winners were Trish Gosper and Therese Gaio.

The Men’s Wednesday DRT Bowls Triples event was well contested with 36 Bowlers lining up. Winners for the day were Barry Young, Frank Armstrong and Brian Coffey, who defeated Ron Anderson, Leo Balstad and Neil Hayburn.

Second place went to Peter Knaggs, Mel Giddings and Steve Kelly, who defeated J Higgins, Todd O'Dea and Col Cottee, while in third place was the team of Allan Parker, Eric Bradshaw and Doug Aldis, who defeated Ken Whitiker, Paul Wooldridge and Mike Twohill.

In other results, Ron McCauley, Eric Satchell and Matt Quill defeated Norm Rawson, Terry Duncan and Greg Hough while Dennis Crimmins, Vitt Mascaro and Phil Knight defeated Ian Richards, Dennis Jasprizza and Robert Pfeiffer. Ron Wiegold, Nick Birbiles and Norm Johnston also defeated Peter Collins, Chris Strojny and Peter Lesueur.

Resters went to Dennis Crimmins, Nick Birbiles and Frank Armstrong.