We had another successful day at the RSL Combination Bowls on Sunday, Mother’s Day, at the Sporties Club, North Dubbo, with 34 keen bowlers turning up. Unfortunately, this included (unsurprisingly!) only about six ladies, but nevertheless, all enjoyed their morning.

The team to carry the day and win top spot with 25 shots comprised our stalwart, Mary Perry, along with Lockie O’Neill and Mel Giddings, against the team of Tim Moore, Di Hildebrandt and Matt Quill on five shots.

The team of Ron Weigold, Ross Pharo and Peter Sinclair took out second place, with a convincing 28 shots against Maurice Wallace, Garry Huggins and Phil Knight on nine shots.

A game of doubles took place on rink seven, with Terese Gaio and Paul Wooldridge gaining the upper hand and winning third place with 21 shots against Helen Emblem and Bryan O’Sullivan who made 12 shots.

There was a close game on rink three with a draw of 18 shots between the teams; Gavin Cullen, John Kennedy and Gordon Scott were declared the winners on total ends of nine, against new player William Mckinnin, Vitt Mascaro and Ricky See with seven ends.

Leo Balstad, Eric Satchel and Graham Ross were successful in winning their game with 22 shots against Sue McCaulley, Dick Whiteford and Steve Kelly on 12 shots.

Ken Whittaker, along with his teammates Chris Straojny and Mike Twohill, won their game with 18 shots from Ron McCaulley, Pat Ryan and John Zeb on nine shots.

Only one rester this week which went to Mel Giddings, while lucky numbers went to Chris Straojny, Maurice Wallace and Ricky See, and Judy Knight won our Mother’s Day raffle. Congratulations, Judy, and hope you enjoy your win.

It is good to see Pete Bennison back on deck and helping out after his time in hospital.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. Info and contact details are in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under “Sunday”. Players’ names to be in by 9am for a 9.30am start.