Saturday afternoon Mixed Bowls saw 14 players on the Greens for the Kintyre Living Pairs and Triples events.

The combination of Eric Bradshaw, Matt Quill and Trevor Sharpham proved too strong, defeating Ian Richards, Doug Back and Col Cottee. Mark Morton and Neil Hayburn played a 16-all draw against Judy O'Connor and Anthony Coe while Gaye Cottee and Peter Sinclair defeated John McKenzie and Alex Rae.

The Jackpot was not won, and Gaye Cottee had the only rester for the day.

Only eight women braved Tuesday’s miserable weather to play in the L J Hooker Narromine Pairs games. Winners on the day were Mary Perry and Karen Greenhalgh, who defeated Vicki Hummell and Ruby Stockings, while Colleen Ryan and Robyn Hellyer defeated Sue O'dea and Judy O'Connor.

Some 31 bowlers took to the greens for the Medley Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Men’s Social Bowls on Wednesday. The morning comprised four Triples games, two with a swinging lead, and one Pairs game. Eventual winners were Ken Whitiker, Robert Pfeiffer and Peter Lesueur, who defeated Allan Parker, John McKenzie and Steve Kelly.

Second place went to Dennis Jasprizza and Ian Hobson, who defeated Eric Bradshaw and Robbie Cook, while in third place, Paul Goodstat (The Phantom strikes again), Todd O'dea and Mike Twohill defeated Lachlan Murdoch (we stress, NOT the newspaper magnate), Dennis Crimmins and Doug Back.

In other results, Ian Richards, Frank Armstrong and Brian Coffey defeated Ian Richards, Vitt Mascaro and Steve Buttsworth; Eric Satchell and Matt Quill defeated Terry Duncan and Doug Aldis; while Dick Whitford, Mel Giddings and Greg Hough defeated Dick Whitford, Bryan O'Sullivan and Neil Hayburn.

Closest game went to Eric Satchell and Matt Quill, and next for the morning were Frank Armstrong, Lachlan Murdoch and Peter Lesueur.

The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.