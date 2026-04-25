In last week's Dubbo Photo News we brought you the story of Narromine aviator Grace Walker, the region's only female recreational chief flying instructor who is going places fast. We didn't tell you quite how fast, however...

Grace competed in the NSW Aerobatic Championships held in Narromine between April 15-19, and placed second in her category overall.

In her individual flights in the competition, completed in her Cessna 150A aerobatic plane, she scored two gold, one silver and one bronze with an overall total of 75.411 per cent.

An exciting result for someone relatively new to the thrilling sport of aerobatics.

Well done, Grace!