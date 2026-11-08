Following on from our crazy 335 game weekend, which saw more than $8000 being raised for the Pink Angels - and the foundation being laid for this to become a regular event in October as breast cancer awareness month – now we have run into the finals of the October Grady Cup!

Six Open Men’s divisions battled through a round-robin doubles format, with the majority of games being decided by a margin of less than three.

Tim Knight displayed why he is currently the top-rated player at the Pickleball Centre, although, his Div 1 group in general made sure he had to fight for every point on offer.

The Div 1 performances were a demonstration of quality play, which clearly showed just how much the remaining five divisions have improved dramatically as a result of them playing with and against players who are fighting to climb the division rankings each week, making it extremely difficult for organisers to limit the number of players in each of the grades.

In the remaining Open divisions, it was Rueben in Div 2, Werner in Div 3, Bradley in Div 4, Thomas in Div 5, and Sam in Div 6 – so much excitement and fun.

In the three Open Women’s divisions, the events were keenly contested but still retained the fun and spirit of the games.

In Div 1, it was Merrilyn who was the eventual wearer of the women’s medal, with a consistent performance. In Div 2, it was Donna who donned the medal, and in a much improved performance from Jen, who was all smiles at the end of play taking out Div 3.

Drafting for the next comp was hosted this week, with a more settled Open singles series and the introduction of structured social women’s series as the lead in to the Grady Cup. Check out the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary for details of our regular schedule.