What a way to kick off the 2026 footy season, with Dubbo Demons hosting Bathurst Bushrangers in grand final rematches for both the Senior Women and Tier One Men’s teams.

The Tier Two Men got things underway in a very close, even contest in the first quarter with both teams making the most of their opportunities in front of goal with some exceptionally straight kicking.

The Demons battled hard in the midfield with Tom Skinner and Tim McLeod taking a leaf out of the Max Gawn and Luke Jackson textbook with some excellent ruck work. Brody Roche on his return from injury, also stood tall in the backline taking some crucial marks and sending the ball forward where Dylan Roche was providing a great marking target.

Final scores showed the Demons running away victorious 15.3.93 to the Bushies 4.1.25.

In the Women’s game, both teams were looking to draw first blood for the 2026 season after some great battles last year.

The Bushrangers had dangerous players across the ground, but the Demons were up to the task with the likes of Orlagh Quigley not only neutralising her Bushranger opponent with some huge tackles, but then also providing some slick handballs out of contests to work the ball forward for the Dees.

There were some great moments around the ground with Demons’ debutantes Sammi Howard remaining cool and collected on the last line of defence; Shannon Bow showing strength and speed off the half-back line; and Emma Bowman crashing packs and kicking her first goal up forward.

The Bushrangers dominated the third quarter with the ball spending plenty of time in their forward line, however, the Demons kept up their pressure not allowing the Bushies to capitalise on their opportunities.

In the final quarter with the wind in their sails, the Demons midfield, led by Keeghan Tucker, began to get on top of the clearances and delivered the ball into the forward line with pinpoint precision. In the first of what will be many great battles over the season, the Demons emerged with the win 5.3.33 to 2.12.24.

The Tier One Men was also shaping-up to be another battle of David and Goliath with the Bushrangers coming-in as reigning premiers.

While the Demons started poorly in the first half, they managed to keep the score within striking distance.

A half time rev-up from the coaches got the response they were after with the boys building into the game in the second half.

In the third quarter, the Demons started to link-up with some clean passages of play leading to some timely goals to put the Demons a nose in front at the final break.

New recruits Jacob Whitfield, Callum Dickinson, Kain Hewitt, Brodi Williams, and Lindsay Brown, all impressed in their first outing as the Demons stormed home to victory in the final quarter, toppling the Bushrangers for what would be the first win against the Bushies for the majority of the Demons.

It was a great start to the season for all senior grades taking home three from three wins in a Demon Domination.

The first junior matches also kicked off on Sunday morning with the Under 14’s taking on the Bathurst Giants.

It was a shaky start for Dubbo but they found their sea-legs towards the end of the first quarter with Aiden scoring the first goal.

Some positional changes saw Mekari help strengthen the defence alongside Taylor, Hayden H, and Hayden A, despite the huge pressure coming from the Giants forwards.

It was a tight tussle with Dubbo keeping a whisker in front at half-time with Jack and Mitch working overtime in the midfield.

With 90 seconds to go in the final term, Dubbo had lifted the intensity in a brave finish but couldn’t quite score that winning goal with the final score 5.3.33 to 5.7.37 in favour of the Giants.

It was a fantastic start for the Junior players though, with some excellent displays from Sean, Leroy and Ashton on debut and some wonderful efforts throughout the game.

Next week will see Dubbo host Parkes in the Tier Two Men and Women’s matches and the Orange Tigers for Tier One Men, while the Junior teams will take-on the Giants in Under 12’s and Giants A in the 14’s before a run of away games.

Head on down to the South Dubbo Oval to check out all the action and keep an eye out for more information to come for our club weekend on the June 13–14.