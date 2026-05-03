A major NSW Government infrastructure grant will support the fit-out and enhancement of Dubbo’s Orana Gymnastics Academy (the Academy), it was announced recently.

Managed by the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre Ltd (operating as Connecting Community Services), the Academy will receive $175,000 in funding which will strengthen its capacity to deliver high-quality gymnastics programs, recreational activities, and inclusive community initiatives for children, young people, and families across Dubbo and surrounding regions.

CEO Michelle Redden said the grant is an investment in the Academy’s programs, participants, people, and the community.

“This funding wonderfully supports the development of so many children within our community and surrounding towns,” she said.

“It will enable us to continue upgrades that provide a professional gymnastics space open not only to enrolled students, but also to schools, childcare services, and organisations supporting people with disabilities,” she added.

Part of the NSW Government Infrastructure Grants Program, the grant will support essential equipment, facility upgrades, and infrastructure improvements, ensuring a safe, modern, and accessible environment that promotes physical activity, wellbeing, and community connection.

The Orana Gymnastics Academy continues to play an important role as a regional community hub, supporting gymnastics training, school engagement, childcare partnerships, disability inclusion programs, and wider community participation in sport and recreation, Ms Redden said.

“We are proud to provide scholarships to children whose families are experiencing financial hardship, ensuring access and inclusion remain central to our organisation,” she added.

“This funding will also help us retain our dedicated coaching team, who deliver essential skills including strength, technique, discipline and teamwork – skills that extend well beyond sport.”

The Dubbo grant was part of $12.75 million allocated by the NSW Government to a range of projects through two rounds of ClubGrants Category 3, which re-invests profits from registered clubs’ gaming machines to support local organisations, community groups and charities.

Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris said the grants support local communities to create or upgrade facilities that bring people together, strengthen relationships, and increase health and wellbeing through participation in sport, recreation and the arts.

“This round includes projects that benefit a wide range of communities, including young people, culturally diverse groups, Aboriginal organisations, and people experiencing challenging circumstances,” Minister Harris said.

“I congratulate the organisations that have received funding and look forward to seeing these projects deliver lasting benefits for their communities,” he concluded.