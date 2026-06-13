There was a good turn up on the greens for our players’ long weekend fix of social bowls at RSL North Dubbo Sporties.

First place went to a pairs game, with Ken Whittaker and ‘king of the wicks’ Mel Giddings, triumphant over Di Hildebrandt and Gordon Scott, 26-5. Second place went to Ricky See, the ruthless Eric Satchell, and Ray Strawhan. They started strongly against Shirley Marchant, Jenni Spratt and Graham Ross, leading by 14 at the halfway mark and went on to consolidate their win 23-9.

Chris Stronjy enjoyed his promotion to Skip. This week he led Cheryl Storch and Sue McCauley to third place with an 11-shot win over John Zeb, Terese Gaio and Maurice Wallace.

It was great to see Pat and Roger Sherwin back at combination bowls. This week Roger played with Ron McCauley and Bryan O’Sullivan against Rob Pfeiffer, Peter Collins and Ronnie Weigold. An impressive ‘6’ on the eighth end helped Roger’s team consolidate their win 23-14.

Pat Sherwin played with Ruby Stockings and Lockie O’Neil against Tim Moore and Pete and Chris Sinclair. For Pete’s team, the break after eight ends could not come quickly enough.

Pat played well after returning to bowls for the first time this year and it took 14 ends for Pete’s team to grab the lead. The experienced skip then calmed his team. They came from behind to win a close game 16-13.

In the other pairs game, Steve Kelly and Pat Ryan were too strong for Matt Quill and Vicki Hummel, winning 20-13. The ‘phantom’, Paul Goodstat, also returned to Sunday bowls. This week he led Dick Whitford and Mary Perry to a five-shot win against Brian Jones, Steve Evans and Leo Balstad.

In a game of two distinct halves, Brian’s team outscored their opposition in the second half but it was not enough to claim the win. Eight ends all, but 17-12 in the shots.

Vicki Hummel was credited with two resters this week and Lucky Leo had one. Lucky numbers went to Pat Ryan, John Zeb and Ruby Stockings.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. For club contact details see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.