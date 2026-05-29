The popular Dubbo Show and the chilly start to the morning didn’t deter 42 hardy souls from turning up at the RSL Sporties Club on Sunday for the Combination bowls.

Paul Wooldridge, Frank Armstrong and Mary Perry won the day from Mel Giddings, Vicki Hummel and Tim Moore, with a margin of 26. Only one behind in second place was the team of Mick Strawhan, Chris Stronjy and Sue McCauley who defeated Steve Kelly, Pat Ryan and Kerry Dickson.

It was great to see Col Cottee return to Sunday bowls. This week, along with Ruby Stockings and Gavin Cullen, the team claimed third place from Bryan O’Sullivan, Roz Joseph and Leo Balstad. The score was 18-6.

In the next game, the team of Brian Jones, Chris Sinclair and Ken Whittaker took on Todd O’Dea, John Kennedy and Tracey Keenan. With only 1 point in it at the halfway mark the result could have gone either way but Brian rallied his troops and they finished strongly winning 18-9.

Although the scores were level after 10 ends, a couple of ‘4’s in the latter half of the game saw the team of Graham Ross, Terese Gaio and Ronnie Weigold come from behind to beat Gordon Scott, Garry Huggins and Di Hildebrandt. The final score was 21-16.

It was a case of “nearly but not quite” for the team of Pete Sinclair, Helen Emblem and Glennis Hannigan against John Zeb, Maurice Wallace and the experienced Eric Satchell. Pete’s team won only three ends in the first half of the game and were talking of an early tea break but they dug deep and scored nine in the final four ends to only fall short by three. The game went to John’s team, 18-15.

It is often said “a close game is a good game” and so was the case when Phil Knight, Jenni Spratt and Sue O’Dea took on Ron McCauley, Gordon Lummis and Lachie O’Neill. It was 9-all at the half way mark; they could not be split and it went on to be 13-all at the end of the game.

There were no resters recorded this week and lucky numbers went to Pat Ryan, Tracey Keenan and Ken Whittaker.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. For club contact details see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.