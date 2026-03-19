It was a great day for West Dubbo Roos last Sunday with all three teams winning their Midwest Pennants matches. The round marked the final of the Midwest series with section winners progressing to the playoffs, with two grades having advanced to the finals series in May.

Grade Four recorded a strong 10-0 win over Gilgandra, while Grade Six defeated Mudgee 9-1. Although Grade Seven was out of contention for their section, they finished with an impressive 10-0 victory over section winners, Dubbo City.

There were also some great individual achievements across the six rounds. In Grade Four, Ros Gilholme and Ace Taylor finished with five wins and a draw; Jess Gibson competed across Grades Six and Seven and recorded five wins while, in Grade Six, Michael Smith and Kelly Dart both finished with four wins.

Next on the agenda for Pennants is the Singles event on April 11–12, with selectors to announce teams shortly. Men’s Division has Grades One, Three, and Four entered; while the Women’s division has teams in Grades One, Two, and Four.

The Triples Championships also start this weekend. The Women’s Triples on Saturday feature F. Holmes, L. Erwin, T. Silk versus A. Beecroft, M. Rich, B. Goss; A. Lowe, D. Wilson, H. Sharpe versus E. Lamont, R. Gilholme, J. Cassidy; and A. Cox, B. Margery, H. Davis versus P. Dawson, D. Brown, J. Gibson.

Men’s Triples on Saturday feature W. Middleton, N. Reilly, S. Robinson versus J. Abel, M. Smith, D. Abel; P. McKenzie, D. Stanley, T. Wilkinson versus B. Barrow, H. Barrow, M. Barrow; L. Gilholme, T. Speirs, G. Collin versus L. Burden, C. Jeffery, S. Harper; S. Ryan, L. Pierce, J. Stephenson versus D. McAskill, J. Palmer, D. Byrne; J. Zeb, C. Teale, M. Strawhan versus J. Fardell, M. Low, B. Van De Mey; and N. Collis, G. Dart, W. Towney versus R. See, L. O’Neil, B. Fernando.

On Sunday, it’s N. Blandford, P. Morrow, G. Gudmunson versus C. Biles, B. Gordon, J. Rodis. The second round will be played on Saturday, March 28.

The Mixed Pairs Championship Final on Saturday was won by Di Wilson and Grant Gudmunson, who defeated Deb Brown and Greg Collin. Turning point in the match came on the ninth end when Wilson and Gudmunson picked up a five which proved to be the difference in what was a great game.

Social Bowls on Wednesday featured a strong field of 32 players and the winners (on a countback) were John Fardell and Mick Strawhan, just ahead of Aileen Beecroft, Bev Goss, and Helen Davis. Third place went to Warren Brown, Bill Abbott, and Bill Van De Mey.

On Friday, Tony Leonard, Mick Strahwan, and Bev Goss defeated Frank Bartlett, Neil Reily, and Bill Van De Mey while, on Saturday in the fast and furious two-bowl pairs, another great turnout saw Neil Reilly and Tony Speirs take the win.

In Round Three of Business House Bowls last Wednesday night, Dubbo Water NSW (James Abel’s team) took the win. Round Four was also played with one more week before the finals. The five-week competition continues to be popular.

All all the best to those heading to Cabramatta for the State Team trials. Kelly Dart will compete in the Women’s Over-40 division while Anthony Brown will contest the Para section. The Club wishes them the best and hopes to see them wearing the Blues colours for the test series against Queensland in July.