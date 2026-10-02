Sunday, September 27, was the most delightful Spring day with just a slight cooling breeze welcoming the large roll up of bowlers at Trangie Bowling Club who began their day looking forward to a great day of bowling.

The winning team on the day was the combination of Chris Sharp, Neil Harris and Homo, while Doug Ferrari, David Lowe and Bruce Maher were runners-up.

Some first-rate bowling was displayed and we congratulate all who took part and visited us on the day.

A delicious barbecue lunch rounded off a very happy day.