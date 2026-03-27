It was a great morning out for the 42 bowlers who took to the North Dubbo greens last Sunday for RSL Combination Bowls.

Michael Strawhan continued to show his good pennants’ form, leading his team of Shirley Marchant and Chris Castlehouse to a big 30-4 win to claim first place against Maurice Wallace, Jenni Spratt, and Bryan O’Sullivan who tried hard, but it was not their day.

It was also great to see Vicki Hummell return after a six-month hiatus at which she combined with Phil Knight and Kerry Dickson to claim second place from Tim Moore, Ray Strawhan, and Rob Pheiffer, with a 28-8 result.

Interest in RSL Combination Bowls continues to grow. New member Trevor Sharpham combined with Dick Whitford and Peter Lesueur in a strong finish for third place. There was only two points in it at the half-way mark and the ends were level, however, as Trevor adjusted to the speed of the green, his team was too good for Graham Ross, Peter Bennison, and Adrian Short, winning by 24-8.

Sue McCauley, John Zeb, and Paul Wooldridge also beat Leo Balstad, Frank Armstrong, and Mel Giddings by a 22-11 margin, with Paul’s team starting strongly and maintaining the margin in the second half.

Brian Jones, Peter Collins, and Ken Whitaker had the narrowest of leads at the half-way mark in their game, but Peter Sinclair, Ron McCauley, and Steve Evens finished strongly to win, 20-13.

It was a closer battle for Steve Kelly and Paul Goodstat, with Paul combining with Mary Perry and Ruby Stocking to be five points up after eight ends. However, Steve rallied his team of Glennis Hanigan and Roger Sherwin and, with two ends to go, the scores were level. Steve’s side finally claimed the game, 17-14.

Sue Armstrong, Greg Brown, and Col Cottee were 8-0 up after just three ends against Ron Weigold, Ross Pharo, and Mike Twohill, but unfortunately the momentum shifted and the final score was 18-15 to Mike's crew.

Resters today were Maurice Wallace, Ray Strawhan, and Glennis Hannigan, and lucky numbers went to Steve Evens, Mike Twohill, and Mel Giddings.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome, so see our entry under “Sunday” in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary for details.