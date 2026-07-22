Some rain fell on the morning of Sunday, July 12, and even snow within the region overnight, but the clouds parted and the sun shone through the windows of the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool to warm the Dubbo Ducks as they lined up for their weekly splash and swim.

The competitors were presented with a four-event card and the first event was a 25m freestyle against handicap. The heats produced a gripping final where we witnessed a rare dead-heat for first. Matilda Barling and Tom Gray took first place; Katharine O'Rourke (0.4 behind) took third; followed closely by Jack Allen and Judy Walsh.

A brace relay consisting of 25m backstroke for the outward leg and 25m breaststroke on the return was next up. The finalist teams of Marg Ross/Tom Gray, Rob Rich/Warren Williams, Katharine O'Rourke/Louise Poulan, and Shaun Graham/Henry Wilcockson smashed through their set times, leaving the pairing of Jack Allen/Judy Walsh as the last ones standing. An exquisite victory!

The third event was a 50m individual medley of breaststroke and freestyle. Mark Prentice took first; Craig Ross (only two hundredths of a second behind) came in second; Katharine O'Rourke third; Warren Williams fourth; and Amy Barling finding form took fifth.

The 'at Go' event for the day was a 25m butterfly. It is a sight, dear reader, to see all the different forms of this stroke produced by the team members!

John Wherritt zeroed in with (0.01); Mark Prentice (0.22); Judy Walsh (0.57); Katharine O'Rourke (0.63); and Warren Williams, making a fine return, came in at (0.90). Well done, swimmers!

Lucky numbers went to Mark Prentice and Tom Gray. Huge thanks to Mark Scullard for his contribution on the desk and Nicole Johnstone with her timekeeping effort.

A few congratulations are in order: Bill Greenwood reached 400 swims and Craig Ross knocked over his first ton.

Swimmers setting off to to Harbord in November are notified the accommodation and transport have been booked, your deposits need to be paid ASAP!

The Dubbo Ducks are an all-inclusive, all age and ability swimming club. Everyone is invited and welcomed. Info and contact details can be found under SUNDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.