Another successful day at the RSL Sporties Club, North Dubbo on Sunday, July 12, where 32 combination bowlers turned out to enjoy their morning of very competitive bowls.

Nine vouchers were won between the first, second and third placegetters, and a further three for lucky numbers.

The team to carry the day and win top spot with 34 shots comprised Ken Whittaker, Ruby Stockings and Peter Sinclair, against the team of Ron McCauley, Steve Evans and Paul “the phantom” Goodstat on 15 shots.

Tracey Keenan, Frank Armstrong and Gordon Scott were the team to beat for second place, with 21 shots from Sue McCauley, John Kennedy and John Zeb on 11 shots.

Ray Strawhan, Vitt Mascaro and Brian Jones won third place with a score of 21 shots to 14 from the team of Ron Weigold, Shirley Marchant and Graham Ross.

On rink two, Leo Balstad, Jenni Spratt and Bryan O’Sullivan won their game with 18 shots from Di Hildebrandt, Ros Joseph and Ricky See on 11 shots.

A game of pairs was played on rink five with a very close draw between Dick Whiteford and Steve Kelly taking the win with 16 shots from Eric Satchell and Mel Giddings on 15 shots.

Another game of pairs took place on rink six between the team of Pat Ryan and Matt Quill making 16 winning shots from Vicki Hummell and Col Cottee on 12 shots.

No resters were won on the day however, lucky numbers were won by Col Cottee, Steve Evans and Bryan O’Sullivan.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. See our start time and contact details under SUNDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.