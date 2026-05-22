It appeared the forecast of rain on Sunday, May 17, couldn’t dampen the spirits of 33 players who turned up at the RSL Sporties club for the Combination bowls.

The team of Mel Giddings and Chris Sinclair took top spot with a large margin of 25 shots from Ronnie Wiegold and Graham Ross. There were only three points in it at the half-way mark but a big ‘6’ and a ‘5’ in the second-half ensured Mel and Chris had an unassailable lead.

Second place went to Vitt Mascaro, John Kennedy and Kerry Dickson, who had an impressive first-half scoring 15 against Sue McCauley, Ray Strawhan and Steve Kelly, who made five. Although scores were a lot closer in the second-half, Vitt’s team had done enough winning 19 – 9.

In a come-from-behind win, Paul Wooldridge, Terese Gaio and Ken Whittaker took third place from Ron McCauley, Gordon Lummis and Matt Quill. The score was 21 – 12.

An impressive ‘4’ from the team of Leo Balstad, Ruby Stockings and Bryan O’Sullivan on the 15th end helped them to an 18 – 10 win against Tim Moore, Vicki Hummell and Phil Knight.

Brian Jones, Jenny Spratt and Maurice Wallace beat Mary Perry, Greg Brown and Ricky See, 16 – 11.

Di Hildebrandt played “swinger” for the teams of Gordon Scott and Garry Huggins and Johnny Zeb and Dick Whitford. With Di’s usual diplomacy showing fairness to both teams, the results could have gone either way. Perhaps the skips were distracted as they were overheard discussing favourite fudge flavours but Gordon’s team hung on to win by four in the closest game of the day, 22 – 18.

Resters this week were credited to Gordon Scott, Di Hildebrandt and Garry Huggins. Lucky numbers went to Jenny Spratt, Brain Jones and Di Hildebrandt.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. For club contact details see our entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.