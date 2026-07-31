Sixteen Bowlers lined up for the Medley Refrigeration and Air Conditioning mixed Pairs afternoon on Saturday, July 18.

This event was run under perfect conditions with plenty of sunshine and very little wind. Winners for the afternoon were Doug Back and Judy O'Connor, who defeated Doug Aldis and Peter Lesueur.

Mark Morton and Neil Hayburn defeated Dennis Crimmins and Anthony Coe while Merrill O'Sullivan and Col Cottee defeated Gaye Cottee and Brian Coffey. Matt Quill and Michelle Harkin also defeated Annette McMillan and Greg Hough.

Neil Hayburn had the only rester for the day, and the jackpot was not won.

Ladies Day on Tuesday, July 21, fielded a good turnout of 16 bowlers on a fine and weather-favourable day to contest the Western Plains Windows and Glass triples and pairs game.

Winners for the morning were Mary Perry, Pat Sherwin and Trish Gosper, who took home the title by defeating Sue O'dea, Wanda King and Cheryl Storch.

Kerri Dickson and Karen Greenhalgh defeated Ruby Stockings and Annette McMillan, while Vicki Hummell, Colleen Ryan and Sharon Johnston played a close game to defeat Chris Sinclair, Robyn Hellyer and Judy O'Connor. Lucky Draw winners were Kerri Dickson and Robyn Hellyer.

Men’s Social Bowls on Wednesday, July 22, had 30 starters in the Western Plains Security and Locksmiths triples event, again enjoying great conditions of play.

Taking home the prize money was the team of Terry Duncan, Robert Pfeiffer and Steve Kelly, who defeated Barry Young, Doug Aldis and Neil Hayburn. Second place went to Dennis Crimmins, Frank Armstrong and Mike Twohill, who defeated Chris Strojny, Norm Johnston and Doug Back.

In other results, Leo Balstad, Allan Davies and Peter Lesueur defeated Vitt Mascaro, Eric Satchell and Greg Hough, while Todd O'dea, Ross Pharo and Peter Sinclair defeated Gavin Cullen, Nick Birbiles and Wayne Thompson. Ian Richards, Dennis Jasprizza and Col Cottee also combined to defeat Allan Parker, Bryan O'Sullivan and Brian Coffey.

Resters for the day were Terry Duncan and Peter Lesueur, while closest game went to Ian Richards, Dennis Jasprizza and Col Cottee. The jackpot was not won and lives until next week.