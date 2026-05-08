Gular Galahs proved too strong for the Walgett Dragons in the inaugural Castlereagh Community Cup grand final played at Gulargambone before a good crowd on Sunday afternoon.

With a strong breeze behind them in the first half, the Galahs took flight, with a long kick downfield giving them great field position. This led in the third minute to hooker Marshall Ryan going over for the first of their nine tries. Winger Sonny-Bill Walker finished off a raid down the left flank with a 60-metre burst to score under the posts with the Galahs having scored 12 points in just eight minutes.

The DragonS were next to score after a Gular knock-on from the kick-off, and with improved possession and position, the Dragons were able to pressure the Galah defence. This eventually cracked when a bomb resulted in a try to Robert Boney.

With the scoreboard now 12-6, it was a case of game-on until the Gular backs clicked into gear, scoring three tries in just 10 minutes to have the Dragons on the back foot and down by 28-6.

Some quick hands from a scrum win with just seconds to go in the first half saw Walgett’s Trent Mason flash over in the corner and the scoreboard at 28-10, especially considering the red and whites would have the breeze in the second stanza.

However, Walgett’s last gasp try in the first half was soon cancelled out when Walker given a clear run to the line for his second try and Gular led 32-10.

A few missed opportunities by the Galahs saw no change to the score until Walgett front-rower Tristan Wise was able to reach out and place the ball over the line, despite the attention of a number of Gulargambone defenders. This timely score again gave the Dragons some degree of hope, trailing by 16 points with 15 minutes remaining.

However, it was to be Gulargambone who finished by far the strongest with their backs again dominating the play, scoring three more tries to make the final score 46-16 with the Galahs the first team to claim the Castlereagh Community Cup.

Round Two of the Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition saw the Cobar Roosters down the Coolah Roos at Cobar.

The home side dominated in the first half, leading by 20-0 at the break, getting out to 34-6 leaders before the Roos scored last to make the final score 34-12.

At Warren, the Coonabarabran Unicorns were too strong for the Bulldogs, cruising to a 32-6 lead after 40 minutes then running out 60-12 winners.

The Narromine Jets got up over the Dunedoo Swans at Dunedoo, 40-24, Coonamble downed Gilgandra by a similar score, and Gulgong went home from Baradine as 38-14 winners.

The match of the round this week will be played at Coonabarabran with the Unicorns hosting the Cobar Roosters. Both teams are currently undefeated, and the winner of this game will claim sole leadership on the competition ladder.

The Jessica Skinner Challenge Cup and the Boronia Challenge Cup will also be on the line when Coolah plays Coonamble at Coolah while Warren will hope to lift at home when they take on the Narromine Jets. Baradine will again be at home, this time to the Dunedoo Swans, and Gulgong and Gilgandra will do battle at Gulgong .

The popular Castlereagh Reserve Grade competition also kicks off this weekend with games being played at Coolah, Coonabarabran, and Gulgong.