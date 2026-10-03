Popular long-serving Dubbo Kangaroo, Gus McDonald, received a standing ovation when he was elevated to Life Member status on Saturday, September 26, night at the club’s presentation event.

Gus joined the rugby club in 1999, and has since served as a player, coach, committee member, development officer, and manager of Rugby Australia Western NSW.

Amongst his achievements noted by President Drew Walsh:

• Dubbo Rugby Club Colts Coach (2006–2008)

• Dubbo Rugby Club Second Grade Coach (2009–2010)

• Dubbo Rugby Club First Grade Coach (2011–2013)

• Dubbo Rugby Club Women's Coach (2020–2024, 2026); six grand final appearances; five major premierships

• Dubbo Rugby Club Committee Member (2011-2021), responsible for player recruitment.

• 2026, ran the pre-season and acted in a coach development role for all grade coaches

Club officials believe the newly-minted Life Member will expand his role as a Technical Adviser across the club next season.