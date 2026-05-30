Macquarie Raiders' legend Mark Murphy has transformed his lifelong love of rugby league into an enduring passion.

After playing junior league, Murph realised his claim to fame would be literally rubbing shoulders FOR his mates rather than WITH them.

What began as a contribution grew into a “career” as team-mates and rep stars made their way to the famous aromatic liniment rubbing table adjacent to his home.

Murph also remembered the glory days under coaches Kevin Kind and Noel Sing when ‘the Blues”, as they were known then, became a virtual fixture in 1970s Group XI grand finals.

Murph tended the twisted muscles of former team-mates like Ross McDermott, “Bomber” Forrester and “Curly” Pilon as well as upcoming champions like Narromine brothers Patrick and Mark Smith, Kimbell Riley, and the older Pilon boys, Bob and “Big Curl”.

He developed great friendships along the way with the effervescent defence-wrecking Gub Thorne, the late Bert Scott, and thousands of others who, over the past 50 years, have been strapped-up for action and tweaked back into shape by the man with the magic hands.

Murph with his work has also earned the respect of Group, Western Division, and Country officials who have awarded him life memberships. He has also been selected to prepare NSW teams on journeys across the nation.

Murph is an absolutely dyed-in-the-wool Blue and is so passionate that he won’t even sit in a green chair, a throwback to the days when Macquarie supporters wore the traditional Dubbo colour and the Group XI newcomers wore green!

Murph has earned his rewards through unstinting service. It is rare for a club to honour someone for 50 years supporting, treating and celebrating with all-comers in a proud institution.

Murph, thanks for the memories. Let’s hope you can continue to transform the fortunes of your beloved Raiders as they shoot for three Peter McDonald wins in a row this weekend.

One of my favourite memories is seeing coach Warren Wilson and club president Ian “Boof” O’Neill embracing on a mud-splattered No 1 Oval after Brett Chippendale snatched the 2000 premiership from Narromine Jets with a wobbly field goal and a heavy ball!

It will be a double celebration for stalwarts and loyal lifelong supporters of Dubbo Macquarie Raiders when they take on the Mudgee Dragons on Saturday, May 30, at Apex Oval. As well as Murph’s "50-years a Macquarie Blue", the occasion is also the Old Boys Day at the club.

Occasions like this are the times we pay tribute to the loyal servants of these local clubs whose largely-unseen efforts help keep bush footy alive.