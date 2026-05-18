It will be a double celebration for stalwarts and loyal lifelong supporters of the Macquarie Raiders when they take on the Mudgee Dragons on Saturday, May 30, at Apex Oval.

This special occasion will celebrate not only the club’s Old Boys' Day, but also half-a-century of loyal service by Mark “Murph” Murphy who is also being honoured.

The day will commemorate Mark’s 50-years as a Macquarie Blue during what is also Round Seven of the Peter McDonald Premiership.

Occasions like this are the times we pay tribute to the loyal servants of these local clubs whose largely-unseen efforts help keep bush footy alive.