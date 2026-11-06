Washed out the previous week and transferred to Dubbo on Saturday, October 31, the $75,000 Imperial Hotel Coonabarabran Cup was a thriller with a neck margin separating the first four across the finish line.

Reece Jones would have ridden "Hammoon Sensation" at Coonabarabran, however, booked for rides at Randwick on Saturday, he was replaced by Kody Nestor at Dubbo.

Wearing the gold with black Maltese cross colours of prominent owners Paul and Bindi Frampton from Merriwa, Kody Nestor gave the Rod Northam, Scone-trained Hammoon Sensation a good run parked behind the leaders in the 1600 metres Cup run in front of a huge crowd.

Over the frantic, final strides, Hammoon Sensation ($2.35 favourite) edged to the front and won by a half-neck from "Egyptologist" (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $14) with a head to "Talkachino" (Jacob Stiff, $15) while "Micro Mikki" was a very close fourth.

The 1100 metres North West Equestrian Showcase Sprint was also washed out at Coonabarabran and at Dubbo was won by the highly consistent five-year-old mare "Crook" from the Clint Lundholm stable at Dubbo.

Non-claiming apprentice Zoe Hunt is riding in top form and she brought Crook ($2.45 favourite) from back in the field with a rails-run to beat "Castlebar Road" (Gabrielle Johnston, $8.50) and 'How’s It Kev" (Glenn Cahill. $12).

Last start Forbes winner "Quasimoto" gave Clint Lundholm and Zoe Hunt a Dubbo double when winning the 1300 metres Hello Sport Benchmark 58 Handicap.

Close to the lead at the top of the straight, Quasimoto ($4.60 to $4.20) won by a half-length from the fast finishing "Divine Conclusion" (Jasmine Urqahart-Warren, $18) and "Onyspeed" (Clayton Gallagher, $3.30 favourite).

Another Dubbo trainer having a successful run is Paul Clisby, who landed a winning double with "Sleek ‘N' Style" and "Supreme Style", both being ridden by leading apprentice Jacob Stiff.

Fast away from the outside barrier, Sleek ‘N’ Style ($10) made it 2 wins in succession when leading throughout to beat "Marinera" (Clayton Gallagher, $4 favourite) and "Penciller" (Liberty Smyth, $7) in the 1200 metres Tracserv Class 1 Handicap while Supreme Style ($2.90 favourite) led for home when winning the 1000 metres Inland Petroleum Benchmark 66 Handicap from "Miss Capricorn" (Clayton Gallagher, $15) and "Keadool" (Gabrielle Johnston, $6).

"Godwits", winner of the opening race, is an older half-brother to "Skua", which later in the day was unplaced in the Victoria Derby at Flemington after finishing second in a Group 2 race the previous week.

Skua is trained by Ciaron Maher at Cranbourne while Godwits is from the Todd Smith stable at Dubbo and has won several races this campaign.

Presented by Todd Smith as a very fit stayer for the 2200 metres Burgun & Williams Benchmark 66 Handicap, Godwits (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $4.40 to $4) took the lead nearing the home turn and raced to an over four lengths win from "D’Oro Choice" (Liberty Smyth, $3.10 favourite) and "Tavijewel" (Jacob Stiff, $4.40).

Racing in the red and black stripes colours of the Gooree Stud, the David Smith, Mudgee-trained "Beyond Perfection" (Clayton Gallagher, $2.90 to $2.25 favourite) landed some big bets and was impressive when coming from back in the field to win the 1000 metres Callaway Roofing & Construction Maiden Handicap.

The other winners were the Brett & Georgie Cavanough, Scone-trained "Big Brad" (Liberty Smyth, $4.80 equal favourite) and "Smart Scud" (Jasmine Urqahart-Warren, $3.40 favourite) trained at Scone by Rod Northam.

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The inaugural Harry ‘Mab’ Fuller Memorial Cup to be run at the Warren Cotton Cup meeting on Sunday will honour the highly respected and popular jockey who retired in 1981 after a successful career.

Originally from Gulargambone before a move to Warren, highlights of his career included an incredible 30 wins on "Border Ghost" and 13 wins on "Skipper King".

‘Mab’ Fuller also won a race on "Kisses For Kathy" before the Bob Jackson, Bourke-trained filly won the Silver Slipper at Rosehill when ridden by Neil Paine.

A bus from Dubbo to Warren for the Cotton Cup meeting ($20 return) will pick up at Narromine, Trangie and Nevertire.