Last Sunday, the mighty Dubbo Ducks competed in a four-event card starting with a 50m freestyle against handicap race.

With Dubbo Meat and Seafood Centre Christmas hams on the line, Josh Bird, Nicole Johnstone, Ron Everett, John Wherritt, and Tom Gray all powered their ways into the final, only to all break and forfeit their hard fought chance to take gold and the DMC ham home!

A 2x25m breaststroke/freestyle brace relay was next up, with the teams of Mark Prentice/Nicole Johnstone, Peter Hargraves/Tilly Barling, Jack Allen/Brian Schloeffel, Marg Ross/Shaun Graham and Mark Scullard/Rob Rich also all swimming wonderfully in the heats.

However, in a repeat of the first event and in an astounding first in Ducks history, again no ham could be awarded as all the swimmers broke through their nominated swimming mark for their times.

With two hams already going begging, desperate Ducks then lined up for a 25m backstroke and, would you believe it, Mal Cavanagh, Amy Barling, and Peter Allen all zoomed along like marlins in the final to break their times again… This left a very-relieved, excited, and grateful, Warren Williams to scoop up the ham with Katharine O'Rourke looking on in second place to ponder what might have been.

The “At Go” race was a 25m breaststroke with all swimming against their nominated times. Mark Prentice was then victorious at 0.11 seconds, Katharine O'Rourke and Peter Allen were in a dead heat at 0.18 seconds, Jack Allen was at 0.26 seconds, and John Wherritt at 0.28 seconds. Lucky number winners were Josh Bird and John Wherritt.

The Ducks will continue to swim for the DMC hams until our Christmas Lunch on Sunday, December 13, at Restaurant 187. Let Mark Scullard or Peter Hargreaves know if you're coming.

The Ducks swim at the Dubbo RSL heated indoor pool every Sunday. Our contact details can be found under Sunday in the Diary section of the Dubbo Photo News.

That's this week’s tidings from the Duckpond.