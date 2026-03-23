An interesting feature of croquet is that “mixed” play is the norm at all levels for all codes.

Even at the highest levels of international competition, men and women play on equal terms with their respective handicaps being the only consideration.

This flexibility allows for couples to regularly play together, meaning croquet accommodates companionship, skill development, and new friendship circles.

Dubbo Croquet Club currently has two married couples who have played for more than a decade. Pam and Don Day have incorporated croquet as part of their community involvement for personal satisfaction for more than a decade.

Regular players across the weekly schedule, they also enter doubles competitions together while contributing to the club in many other ways including grounds maintenance and mowing, housekeeping and cleaning, purchasing, and supporting various events and activities over the years.

Peter and Del Heywood have also been very active members of the club for more than 10 years. They frequently play as a doubles team and, off court, they have selflessly promoted the club’s interests. Peter was recognised as “Sport Volunteer of the Year” by Dubbo City Council in 2022.

Couples will often join the club together. In 2016, Ian and Sandra Burns joined, while Eric Shanks very quickly joined his wife Tricia in the same year. Terry and Shirley Trethowan also joined as a couple in 2020, as did Gloria and Rick Klaasens and Darron and Barbara Wilson in 2024.

Another common pattern: when a spouse links with an established partner at a later date. Robyn Barclay joined in 2020, two years after husband Tom. Ian McKenzie joined in 2022, followed a year later by his wife, Ruth, and Helen Morley starting playing in 2023 and hubby Kel joined a year later.

As these examples all show croquet is a great social activity, with happy couples who croquet together...

If interested, our club offers free introductory sessions. For in-person enquiries, drop in on any of our playing days. See our listing in Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.