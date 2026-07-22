With so much sport happening around the town lately, we have been remiss in not including Ken Smith's fab photos taken at the Dubbo Ladies Open Golf Tournament late last month. He stopped by just before the competition started and took these happy snaps.

As previously reported, the event was held on Sunday, June 28, and welcomed some 83 ladies from 12 golf clubs within the Western Districts region.

Debbie Murray was declared the Open Champion and Division 1 Scratch winner, while Scratch winners in Division 2 and 3 were Carmel Sherlock-Foyster and Helen Pelham, respectively.

Well done, ladies, and sorry for the wait for these photos!