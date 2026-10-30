Another successful weekend of stellar results for West Dubbo Roos bowls included Hayley Sharpe and Nathan Collis producing an outstanding performance at the Bowls NSW State Mixed Pairs regional qualifiers held at North Dubbo Sporties.

The pair were in terrific form throughout the weekend, winning six games to secure their place in the State Finals, to be played at Figtree in December. This was a tremendous achievement for Hayley and Nathan, who showed plenty of determination along the way, with congrats also to the other West Dubbo teams who competed and represented the club proudly.

The final chapter of the 2025–26 Club Championships will also be written this Saturday, October 31, when two of the club's most accomplished female bowlers meet in the Women's Consistency Singles Final. Veteran Bev Goss – a multiple winner of this event in previous years – will take on Kelly Dart, who has enjoyed an outstanding season and has already featured in an incredible six club championship finals this year.

With the 2027 Pennant season fast approaching, West Dubbo selectors are also encouraging members intending to play to nominate as soon as possible.

On Friday, November 13, West Dubbo takes on Dubbo City in the annual Harold Giddings Shield at North Dubbo Sporties. The club is now looking for 32 players to represent the Roos in what is always a keenly contested and enjoyable encounter between the two clubs.

Another popular event, the annual East versus West Shield, returns on Sunday, November 8, with this traditional club rivalry always producing plenty of friendly banter, competitive bowls, and laughs, with fancy dress adding to the occasion. The $20 entry fee includes a sumptuous barbecue, with cash prizes for the winners, mystery prizes, best-dressed awards, and raffles throughout the day.

In social bowls news, Saturday's Dash for Cash Pairs attracted 12 keen players, with Steve Ryan organising another enjoyable afternoon of bowls. Tayren Albert and Shaun Harper took out first place, collecting $100, while Neil Riley and Steve Ryan finished runners-up, taking home $50. The event returns this Saturday; entry is $10 per player.

The club's popular Wednesday Twilight Bowls competition is also now underway, and there is still an opportunity for new teams to join. The competition is designed to encourage both experienced and new bowlers to enjoy the game in a relaxed, social atmosphere.

Teams consist of three players, with a maximum of one registered bowler permitted in each team. Individual nominations are also welcome. A sausage sizzle is provided after bowls, making it a great midweek outing for friends, families and work colleagues. Anyone interested in joining, can contact Anthony at Club Dubbo.

In exciting news on the horizon, West Dubbo could have not one but two new announcements to make in the coming week regarding major bowls events for the 2027 season. With several significant dates already on the club's calendar, the coming year is shaping up to be another huge one for the Roos and the wider Dubbo bowls community.

Stay tuned for more news; until next time, good bowling to everyone, and “Go the Mighty Roos!”