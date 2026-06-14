In November 2014, John Hunter from Mendooran shared ownership of Melbourne Cup winner Protectionist, and on Saturday, a long way from Flemington, Delrico, part owned by Hunter, won the 1400 metres AgnVet Rural-Adama-Walgett Cup in northwest NSW.

Appropriately, the 2001 Melbourne Cup won by the Sheila Laxon trained Ethereal was on the Lexus Australia wide tour and was viewed by many among the huge crowd at Walgett.

Trained until April by Chris Waller, the four-year-old gelding Delrico was having the third start since coming to Mendooran trainer Jane Clement.

Last early, Delrico ($8) was worked through the field by Billy Cray and over the closing stages ran down Star Intrigue (Wendy Peel, $6) to win the Cup by nearly a length, with Blackhill Kitty (Hollie Hull, $8) a distant third on the rain-affected but safe track.

Jane Clement and apprentice Gabrielle Johnson have been in great form this season and they combined for yet another winner, Adviser, in the 1000m Dubbo City Toyota Benchmark 50 Handicap, which was Race 2 at Walgett on Saturday.

Starting the $3 favourite, Adviser led most of the way when beating Maybe Maureen (Nick Palmer, $7) and Showtime Sassy (Jasmine Urquhart-Warren, $5).

The Walgett committee had promoted the meeting extremely well and made a big effort to get racing underway including the use of a helicopter to help dry the track after rain earlier in the week.

There was a sigh of relief when officiating steward Xavier Dalton gave the go-ahead, and the crowd was already building to a big number when the Greg O’Neill, Nyngan trained Silent Drama (Dylan Stanley, $5) in the opening race wore down the leaders to win the 900 metres Benabilla Auctions Maiden Plate, from the second place dead heaters Barrieanna (Jasmine Urqahart-Warren, $7) and Pie Chart (Jordie Thompson, $3.40).

Formerly trained by Brett and Georgie Cavanough, Stuck In The Gorge won the 1400 metres Wickman Ryan Memorial Maiden Handicap for Coonamble trainer Stuart Canham.

Non-claiming apprentice Zoe Hunt had her mount second early before Stuck In The Gorge ($5.50 to $4.60) took over and raced to a near four lengths win over Windsor Road (Nick Palmer, $9) and C’mon Donkey (Angel Brennan, $4.40).

Cup winning jockey Billy Cray had earlier won the 1300 metres P & J Harris & Sons Class 1 Handicap on the Nikki Pollock, Scone trained Stolen Show ($4 equal favourite) which led all the way and bolted in over eleven lengths clear of Bravalante (Leanne Boyd, $6) and Taxonomy (Hollie Hull, $4).

Wrapping up a highly successful meeting, the Connie Greig, Dubbo-trained The Bentley (Hollie Hull, $5) from midfield overhauled Cooma Hut (Jasmine Urquhart-Warren, $3.50) in the last stride, with Hardyo (Gabrielle Johnston, $3.20 favourite) third in the 1600 metres Walgett District Sporting Club Benchmark 50 Handicap.

Racing on Saturday, June 20, will be at Coonabarabran (TAB) and the Talmoi Picnics, and on Monday, June 22, at Narromine (TAB).