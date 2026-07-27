Aiming to represent your country in an elite sport is a high bar for anyone to reach, with that dream recently coming true for one local equestrian star.

Earlier this year when she was home on her family’s farm at Wellington, high-flyer Olivia Barton spoke of her dream of representing Australia in a world-class event.

Last week that dream became a reality, when her name was read out to represent her country at the World Equestrian Championships in Aachen, Germany next month.

“As a young rider, people would ask what my goals were and what I wanted to achieve in equestrian sports,” Olivia revealed.

“I told them it would be to compete for Australia in the World Equestrian and the Olympic Games; it is a little surreal to actually be happening,” she added.

The 25-year-old told Dubbo Photo News that she could ride a horse even before she could walk.

“Mum was a total devotee of equestrian and focussed all her energy into three-day eventing and dressage.

“I caught the bug early and have been chasing my national open team goal ever since.”

Olivia – on mount, “APH Sodoku” (often affectionately called "Skippy”) – will join the legendary multiple Olympic and World Champion rider Andrew Hoy (on “Vassily De Lassos”) in Aachen next month.

“It is incredibly exciting to be led by a man who has earned his reputation on the world stage over the past 50 years,” Olivia enthused.

“I have ridden with Andrew in events and of course been mentored by him at our training camps in Belgium,” she said proudly.

The Aussie riders, she added, are all top-shelf competitors on the rise on world stage.

“We have a young team to work under Andrew.

“Oliver Barrett and Sandhill Briar – the 2025 World Number One Young Rider – Sophia Hill (‘Humble Glory’) and Sam Woods (‘SS Eight Count’) have been with me for a couple of years preparing for this event.”

Olivia was also chosen as part of the back-up Australian team for the Paris Olympics.

“I was invited to train with the squad in Belgium and was named a reserve for the actual Games,” Olivia explained.

“That showed me I was in the selector’s sights and so I have worked extra hard over the past two years with the World Equestrian and 2028 Olympics in my sights.”

Olivia revealed that the World Equestrian event is perhaps a more technical form of competition than the Olympic Games.

“We consider it at least the equal, if not a little higher in standing than the Olympics.

“The world’s best in all disciplines compete.”

Olivia added that she is definitely stuck on cross-country as her pick event, but has also won State and National medals in both show-jumping and dressage in her stellar career.

“I spent so much time free riding out home and just love battling natural hazards and being out in the open spaces.

“There are spectators, of course, but it's a little less pressure just me and my horse without the spotlights on you in the ring,” she laughed.

Olivia and her family have travelled all over Australia competing and has definitely earned her spurs being mentored by the best.

“My first teacher was my Mum,” she said.

“But I have been introduced to all of Australia’s best over my career.”

Olivia has a neat sense of humour. When we discussed riding in Europe in summer, she reflected on her days on the farm and long, endless, dry days of heat and dust.

“Belgium is in the grip of a ‘drought’. It hasn’t rained her for two weeks and everyone is worried,” the young farmer smiled cheekily.

The World Championships begin in Aachen on Tuesday, August 11.

“Mum and Dad are flying over a few days before the Championships start.

It will be the best feeling to ride out for Australia in front of them and many of my equestrian-loving friends.”