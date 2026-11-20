On Sunday, November 15, 45 RSL Combination bowlers turned out at Sporties Club to enjoy their morning of bowls. Some close scores proved the bowlers played very well in spite of the hot conditions.

A game of pairs gained the upper hand to take first place. The team comprising Kerry Dickson and Brian Jones were on the “money” with 21 shots against Jenny Spratt and Bryan O’Sullivan making eight shots.

Ray Strawhan, Garry Huggins and Matt Quill took second place, bowling 19 winning shots from Julie Brown, Chris Straojny and Steve Kelly on eight shots. Third place went to Tim Moore, Glenys Hannigan and Rob Pfeiffer, scoring a big 26 shots from Sue McCauley, Greg Brown and Ricky See on a creditable 16 shots.

On rink one, quite a close game took place with only two shots the difference between the team of Sue Armstrong, Dick Whiteford and Phil Knight, who took the game with 14 shots from Leo Balstad, Terese Gaio and Graham Ross on 12 shots. Maurice Wallace, Roger Sherwin and John Zeb also won their game with 17 shots from the team of Ron Weigold, Ruby Stockings and Mick Strawhan on 14 shots.

“Old Hands” at the game was the team of Frank Bartlett, Eric Satchell and Col Cottee, proving their experience by winning their game with 15 shots from Mary Perry, Peter Collins and Gordon Scott on 11 shots. Ron McCauley, Frank Armstrong and Mel Ginnings also won their game on rink six by bowling 18 winning shots from Ken Whittaker, Tracy Keenan and Allan Andriske on 15 shots.

Quite a close game took place on rink 10 between the teams of Di Hidebrandt, Cheryl Storch and Paul Woolbridge with 14 shots from Di Hildebrandt, playing swinger, Vicki Hummell and Gaye Cottee on 11 shots.

This week, three resters were won by Graham Ross, Mary Perry and Peter Collins, and lucky numbers went to Rob Pfeiffer, Dick Whiteford and Cheryl Storch.

We have started bowling for our Christmas Vouchers and the first 10 were drawn on Sunday. Another 10 next week, bowlers! Must be there playing on the day to win with eight games played throughout the year.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. See our contact details under SUNDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.