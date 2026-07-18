The Dubbo Demons enjoyed a memorable weekend of football, recording impressive victories in both senior grades while also celebrating significant player milestones and strong junior representative involvement.

The Tier 2 Men produced one of their best performances of the season, knocking off previously undefeated Parkes Panthers 12.2 (74) to 3.1 (19) in a dominant display at South Dubbo Oval.

Captain Skinner led from the front in arguably his best game of the season, setting the tone with his leadership and determination around the contest. Defensively, the Demons were outstanding, restricting the Panthers to just three goals for the match and repeatedly turning defence into attack.

Tyson Sieckers was a standout performer in his return from injury, earning Best on Ground honours with an influential performance across the field.

The club also thanked Brayden Pearson, Shermie and Alex Reid, who crossed over to play for Parkes to help ensure the visitors could field a full side.

The Dubbo Demons women’s side also celebrated a hard-fought victory, defeating Orange Tigers 5.7 (37) to 4.2 (26).

Playing in perfect conditions, the Demons started strongly and controlled much of the opening quarter. The second quarter developed into a physical and contested battle as both sides fought for control.

Orange fought back in the third quarter, kicking two goals to one and applying significant pressure. However, Rachel Latham stood tall in defence, taking crucial intercept marks and helping the Demons launch attacking rebounds.

The second quarter developed into a physical and contested battle as both sides fought for control. Michelle Yu was tireless through the midfield, helping Dubbo gain valuable territory and create scoring chances. Kristen added some brilliance around goal with a classy major, while Molly capitalised on open space to run into an unattended goal.

The match also marked the debut of Bridget Byrnes in Demons colours. Byrnes impressed with her strong running and physical presence in defence, providing plenty of drive and support for her teammates.

The final quarter remained fiercely contested, with both teams adding a goal before play was unfortunately brought to an early conclusion following an injury to an Orange player.

The match was also a celebration of inclusion and culture, with the Tigers wearing their Pride Guernsey while the Demons proudly represented NAIDOC Week in their Indigenous guernsey.

The Tier 1 Men delivered a stunning offensive display, defeating Orange Tigers 37.11 (233) to 2.2 (14).

The Demons showcased their depth and firepower, with 13 different goal scorers contributing throughout the afternoon.

Jake Egan led the charge with an incredible 10-goal haul, while Brodi Williams added six majors and Tullic O’Brien booted four. Darcy Fairman also celebrated a special moment, kicking his first Tier 1 senior goal.

The match was made even more significant by two major club milestones. Daniel O’Leary celebrated his 100th senior game, while Joe Hedger reached the remarkable achievement of 200 senior games, highlighting years of dedication and service to the Dubbo Demons Football Club.

Away from Dubbo, several Demons Under 13 players represented the Central West Eagles at the Junior Representative Carnival in Canberra.

The young footballers took on Ainslie and gained valuable experience competing against strong opposition. The carnival provided an excellent opportunity for the players to further develop their skills, build confidence and represent their club and region with pride.