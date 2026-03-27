Dubbo CYMS, Macquarie, Wellington, Nyngan, Parkes, and Forbes all flew the local flag for Group XI in the inaugural Peter MacDonald Premiership (PMP) Knockout at Parkes on Saturday.

The PMP ran three consecutive competitions with Under 18s, League Tag, and Men’s Premiership teams competing in morning and afternoon sessions on three adjacent ovals.

The League Tag was decided on the day after a few clubs were unable to field teams as the Lisa Fiola 17s and Western Rams were both involved in semi-finals of Country Championships.

Bathurst St Pats were awarded the League Tag trophy, after scoring the first try against Orange CYMS. The teams finished up in an 8-8 draw.

This weekend in Bathurst, the top eight teams will also meet in a straight knockout at Bathurst St Pats to decide the first-ever winners of the PMP Knockout.

All teams expect to have changing lineups as new players and others return from cricket and other commitments.

The two CYMS clubs, Orange and Dubbo, Mudgee, Forbes and Bathurst Panthers signalled they will be contenders this year while Parkes won both their matches, including an impressive last round clash against arch-rivals Forbes.

Nyngan did well to have their first-graders play a tough draw against Mudgee, but bowed out in their second match while Wellington Cowboys overcame lack of numbers in their first match and a serious injury in their second to win the applause of spectators.

The competition proper kicks off after Easter.