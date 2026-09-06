Aiming to finally make Dubbo’s sporting dream of an indoor sports hub a reality after so many previous promises, missteps, and false starts, the newly-formed Dubbo Regional Indoor Sports Hub Working Party have met for the first time.

The wide-ranging group was formed following a Dubbo Council resolution seeking to determine future actions towards development of one of the region’s most-anticipated community infrastructure projects, Mayor Josh Black said.

“This large and diverse group of stakeholders from right across western NSW has been established to continue the fight and lobbying for government funding to see the construction of this vital community infrastructure,” Cr Black revealed.

“The Indoor Sports Hub and PCYC is a vital part of the social fabric of Dubbo and the wider western region; while the building would be the indoor multisport facility for the whole region, it would also include a larger PCYC where more diversionary programs for at-risk youth could be run,” he added.

Members of the working party include representatives of PCYC NSW, Netball NSW, Basketball NSW, other state sporting bodies, Dubbo Sports Council, Alliance of Western Councils covering 13 councils, Regional Development Australia, local businesses, Dubbo Chamber of Commerce, Dubbo Aboriginal Lands Council, and members of a number of sporting associations and community groups.

The purpose of the working party is to bring together key people and organisations who can advocate to government for funding reinstatement, engage with government, community and sporting bodies, and ensure continued communication and community engagement.

Nearly $50 million had originally been promised for the sports hub by the State Government in 2018, however design delays, cost-blow-outs, and proposed site changes saw the funding offer withdrawn in late 2024.