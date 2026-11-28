The recent tragic death trackside of top young apprentice jockey Izabella “Izzy” Patricia Neale has led to an outpouring of grief and tributes for this bright young light of the country racing circuit.

Leading local racehorse trainer Brett Robb even compared Izzy to a comet, leaving a blazing trail wherever she travelled.

When news broke that the 22-year-old had tumbled with her horse at the Cotton Cup at Warren, the racing industry Australia-wide, prayed that the initial reports were overly-pessimistic.

Sadly, however, after receiving emergency treatment for two hours at the track and then being airlifted to Dubbo Hospital, the worst news was to come.

Izzy died a day after her fall with the dedicated staff at Dubbo Base allowing family and friends to be by her side to the end. This also enabled specialist medical staff time to retrieve organs that will keep her “alive” in the bodies of some grateful recipients.

The Izzy Neale story began in Merriwa when she popped into a saddle even before she took her first steps. Her parents, Phil and Cassie, ingrained a love of horses and for the next two decades, equine pursuits from pony club to barrel racing and all sorts of gymkhana activities were Izzy’s life.

By the time she was in her late teens, the young horsewoman had shovelled out stables, groomed riders, and rode track work for different trainers before making a decision to try her hand on the Picnic circuit.

“Her first race was in Condobolin in February 2023. She drove seven hours at her own expense to pilot “Scruffy’s Magic” to an unexpected win.

“Scruffy came from last to reveal the exceptional talents of the fledgling jockey,” veteran race caller Col Hodges remembered.

Brett “Snow” Robb recalled the eye-catching display and began a journey through apprenticeship to an 88-win record over the past three years.

“I told Izzy that, when she had finished having fun in Sydney where she was riding picnic races for John Thompson and decided to take up a professional career, she should give me a call and I would take her as an apprentice,” Snow said.

Izzy’s first effort for Snow was on a horse called “Perfect Girl” at the iconic Duck Creek Picnics in Nyngan.

“That horse’s name summed up the young jockey from the upper Hunter Valley.

“She had a beaming smile, a zest for life and made everyone around her feel special,” Snow smiled.

Although she began her professional career with Cody Morgan, it was only a few months before a pre-dawn call – trainers and jockeys lead Sunrise-viewing daily lives – to Snow, sealed the next stage of her journey.

“I had no hesitation accepting her request, my team and I knew she was a hard worker, a popular stable hand and consummate young rider.”

“Izzy had earned a great reputation. There was no one that didn’t like her. Not a bad bone in her body. She was a country girl, a hard worker, and everyone liked her,” Robb said.

Snow's instincts were well-considered.

“She rode 29 winners from 173 starts from our stables, claiming the Coonamble Christmas Cup and her first metropolitan winner aboard “Its a Ta Ta”.

“The combination was productive, together they added the famous Silver Goblet in Dubbo and were first past the post in a Highway Handicap at Rosehill in July.”

Tragically the Izzy-Ta Ta winning trajectory was cut short on that terrible day in the Cotton Cup at Warren, but Snow says the pair had something special.

“Izzy also scored a start in the rich Country Championship final after she masterfully brought “Poison Point” home in the Qualifier at Dubbo.

“She was all class in the saddle.”

Izzy was farewelled by her mum and dad and the racing family who travelled to Merriwa on Wednesday with tributes shared, tears shed, but also an overwhelming outpouring of love for Izzy.

A shining star illuminating our tracks with her infectious smile, giftedness in the saddle, and unassuming gentle nature which poured out to everyone Izzy Neale touched.

“When she was riding picnic races for John Thompson out of Randwick, I told her, when your ready give me a call and I’ll take you as my apprentice. Izzy said, ‘I’m having too much fun in Sydney at the moment’. Six months later she called!” Brett "Snow" Robb