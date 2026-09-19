Dubbo Ducks gathered at Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool last Sunday to contest the Morrisons Family Eyecare Centre Trophy and to enjoy a four-event card.

First up was a 25-metre freestyle test of nerves against the clock when both Mal Cavanagh and Louise Poulain – after recording great swims in the heats – broke in the final. Henry Wilcockson then came through and took a well-deserved gold, with Jack Allen silver and Warren Williams a decent bronze. The top three were only split by 0.07 seconds.

A 2x25-metre backstroke/freestyle return brace relay was up next with the final won by the combination of Katharine O'Rourke/Mal Cavanagh, with Jack Allen/Ron Everett in second, Tim Gratton/Brian Schloeffel third, Shaun Graham/Nicole Johnstone fourth, and Mark Scullard/Henry Wilcockson fifth.

Third event was breaststroke over 50 metres with Shaun Graham a tad too fast in the final, touching home 0.04 of a second faster than his mark. Warren Williams ultimately took first, Nicole Johnstone second, Katharine O'Rourke third, and Ron Everett fourth.

Last event of the morning was a 25-metre freestyle “At Go” with Shaun Graham in great form touching home just 0.12 seconds under his set time to take first place. Katharine O'Rourke was second (0.14 seconds), Jack Allen third (0.35 seconds), Mark Scullard fourth (0.44 seconds) and Louise Poulain fifth (0.47 seconds).

The September Trophy was determined by the best heat swim for the first event on the card, the 25-metre freestyle swim closest to handicap. Jack Allen, with a great swim, won the trophy.

Lucky numbers went to Nicole Johnstone and Katharine O'Rourke with thanks to Greg for helping with the time-keeping.

Next week, swimmers will be lining up for the “Col Eastburn Boom Boom Brace Relay Trophy”.

A special mention and final farewell to our long-term member Glenn Smith; a true gentleman not only in the pool. We hope the great Duckpond in the Sky keeps you warm and well for eternity. Goodbye, old mate, we will miss you.

All ages and abilities are welcome at Dubbo Ducks. For info, see our entry under SUNDAY in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

That's this week's tidings from the Duckpond.