The oldest and most important of sporting principles: “It’s not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game”, certainly applies to one young basketball representative star, Jazzy Gordon!

The local junior recently earned the highly-prestigious “Built Tough Award” for her exemplary sportsmanship and character while playing with the NSW Country side at the Under 18 Nationals in Brisbane.

Jazzy’s selection for the award bested dozens of other top-line young women basketballers from around Australia at the national finals which were her third (and last) time representing the regional state side.

A prodigy in this highly-competitive and demanding sport, Jazzy is a lifelong Dubbo Junior who has represented Dubbo Basketball since she was only nine!

“The award is great recognition for all the work she has put in and the way she plays the game,” a local basketball representative said.