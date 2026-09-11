Dubbo Roos' “joey” Darcy Pollard set the tone for the day that brought an incredible four Central West Blowes Cup premierships to the local rugby club.

Pollard's 35-metre field goal to break a 20-20 deadlock with Orange Emus had the blue and red kangaroos hopping.

The youngest Roos had to overcome a 13-0 deficit to take the minor-major double and kick-start an unprecedented home ground quadrella.

The Roolettes then flew in to make a statement of their own. Led by the inspirational Danielle Plummer and local rugby legend, Janalee Conroy, the team took control against Orange City Lionesses, utilising the ball for long periods, all while building up points.

The winning margin of 39-17 showed a dominance that has now extended to five years.

Third grade went to Orange City led by Josh “Blocker” Tremain who played with the Roos for a couple of seasons.

The only Kangaroo to play in the last Roos Premiership in 2014, topped-off an impressive comeback as captain-coach of the second-grade team. Anthony Goulding was full of praise for Cowra Eagles, but his team were largely untroubled in winning 26-12.

First grade finished off their historic run, mimicking the Colts by making it a minor-major quinella. Captain Jack McCalman got his team off to a flying start with a try after some dominant ruck work.

McCalman described winning the Blowes Cup as icing on the cake.

“This was not just an achievement for the players.

“It is a celebration of our close-knit club and whole community effort; supporters, sponsors, workmates, juniors, parents, and our families, have brought pride to Dubbo today,” he added.

Jack highlighted the work of coach Tom Koertz and his leadership group who have created a superbly-drilled and confident team that won 31-15.

“We work hard on our fitness and defence but we showed today that allows us to use the ball and shift it across the field to produce spectacular tries,” Koertz said.

Forwards set the platform but we have such a brilliant backline who can capitalise on quick turn-overs,” he added.

McCalman led superbly and received the Peter Veenstra Medal as player of the grand final.