It ranged from a pleasant 25C to a warmish 30C of sunshine as 38 bowlers took to the greens at Sporties for their dose of RSL Combination Bowls last weekend.

A pairs game took first place when Brian Jones combined with Glennis Hannigan to beat Garry Huggins and Therese Gaio. In a very convincing win, the final score was 19 to 7 and 12 ends to four. The other pairs game accounted for second place, with Alan Andriske and Pat Ryan beating Pete Collins and Steve Kelly 17 to 10.

Ron McCauley and Ronnie Weigold entertained us during the morning with the bowler’s version of “The Two Ronnies”. However, it was Ron McCauley’s day as he combined with the very experienced combination of Eric Satchell and Matt Quill to beat Ronnie Weigold, Steve Evans and Pete Sinclair, and claim third place.

Close behind with one better shot difference, but unfortunately one less end, was the team of Gordon Scott, Kerri Dickson and Chris Sinclair. They beat Phil Knight, Di Hilderbrandt and Maurice Wallace, 18 to 9.

Trish Gosper combined with Pat and Roger Sherwin to beat Ross Pharo, Vicki Hummell and Frank Bartlett, 19 to 12. Returning from overseas adventures, Chris Stronjy played well with Leo Balstad and Paul Wooldridge to defeat Sue McCauley, Jenni Spratt and Graham Ross, 19 to 12. In a game of two halves Col Cottee, Ruby Stockings and Ken Whitaker came from behind to claim a win on the last end from Mary Perry, Greg Brown and Bryan O’Sullivan, 16 to 14.

Many bowlers were on target today with resters. This week, however, the awards went to Matt Quill, Greg Brown and Bryan O’Sullivan. Lucky numbers went to Graham Ross, Therese Gaio and Maurice Wallace.

The Christmas vouchers will be drawn from November 15 and bowlers are reminded they must have played eight games throughout the year to be eligible. The Christmas party is also locked in for December 5; please get names to Graham by November 22.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome, and our club contact details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.