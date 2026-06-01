Post-daylight saving, Dubbo Croquet Club adjusts its routines with starting play times moving from 8.30am to 9am, and the “smoko” break between sets also moving half an hour.

Our winter uniform is also adopted, replacing the white shorts, culottes, and slacks exchanged for black, with a red jacket, jumper or coat also worn when the weather is cold enough.

Accomplishments worthy of recognition, acclamation, and publication this week include Warwick Herd – a recent convert – winning a hoop by making a successful “jump”, which is considered a difficult skill to master by beginners. Congratulations to Warwick, who did the manoeuvre again the same day on a different court, making him clearly a player to watch.

Warwick (playing blue) teamed up with Robyn Biggs (playing black) to challenge the formidable pair of Don and Pam Day. Robyn conceded the first hoop against the Days’ yellow. Her opening hit placed black usefully at an outside position; yellow’s successful hoop denied her the advantage of placement but delivered her the first hit towards the second hoop.

One hit, one hoop. Robyn’s shot at around 16 yards (14 metres) out cleared hoop two by a good margin, stopping in a position to give her a good approach angle to hoop three. This rated at a hit in excess of 20 yards (17 metres), yet another example of her skill.

In the end though, Pam and Don Day’s formidable reputation remained intact ultimately defeating Warwick and Robyn, 7-2 and 7-1. Pam also defeated Don later in the morning, 7-3.

Lyn Jeffery, who has been playing only a matter of weeks, also kept pace with her opponent, Stan Ellis, and commendably went down 7-4. Another player to watch.

Stan, also partnered with Lyn Jeffrey in preparation for the King’s Birthday Weekend competition, going down 4-7 on Saturday morning, but rallied valiantly to take the second game 7-4.

Visitor last week was Steven from Branxton, the home club of former Eumungerie resident, Deb Matthews, who also visited the club several months earlier.