Four-year-old gelding “Kevin” kept the family flag flying in winning the 800-metres Bill Wilkie Memorial Benchmark 58 Handicap on Saturday at Narromine. This was as his older half-brother and stablemate, “Gallant Star”, had finished unplaced in the $2,000,000 Kosciusko at Royal Randwick.

The Brett Robb, Dubbo-trained Kevin (the $2.40 favourite) was ridden by apprentice Jasmine Urqahart-Warren who led most of the way for a close win over “Denman Force” (Jacob Stiff at $2.60) with “Divine Sinner” (Zoe Hunt at $18) in third.

As a sideline, David Ringland from Dubbo and former Test cricketer Kerry O’Keefe are in the ownership of both Kevin and the top galloper Gallant Star.

Robb had also earlier won the 1300-metres Narromine USMC Maiden Plate with the Dr Bob and Jean Slack-Smith-owned and bred “Tucklan” (Clayton Gallagher on the $3.10 favourite) which led all the way to win by over three lengths from “Mega Missile” (Jacob Stiff at $11) and "Knights Templar" (Zoe Hunt at $4.).

A very good crowd was also on hand at Narromine to see the Lyle Chandler, Scone-trained “Harriet” win the feature event, the QUBE Agri Dandy Cup, a Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1600 metres.

Patiently ridden by leading apprentice Jacob Stiff, Harriet (the $3 favourite) came from last to beat “Sellinya” (Clayton Gallagher at $7.50) and “Pickaxe” (Nick Palmer at $14).

Dubbo-based apprentice Zoe Hunt also produced an outstanding ride to win the 1100-metres Chris & Dale Harding Christmas Surprise Benchmark 50 Handicap on the David Smith, Mudgee-trained entry, “Deodee”.

From an outside barrier, Hunt allowed her mount to travel at the tail of the big field before she found an opening in the straight and Deodee (at $8) burst through a wall of horses to beat “Dodge The Dark” (Wendy Peel at $6) and “Ready For Lift Off” (Jasmine Urqahart-Warren at $5.50) in a photo finish.

Prominent trainer Clint Lundholm from Dubbo – following a win at Coonamble last week with “Media Spin” – won the 1100-metres Western Plains Veterinary Service Maiden Plate with “Best Defence”.

Close to home, Best Defence (Jake Pracey-Holmes at $3.80) overhauled “Moon Dart” (Clayton Gallagher on the $1.75 into $1.65 favourite) and “No Defence” (Jess Del Frari at $17).

In the final event, the 1300-metres Three Rivers Machinery Benchmark 50 Handicap, the Jane Clement, Mendooran-trained “Extreme Merger” (with apprentice Gabrielle Johnston on the 4.20 favourite) won with a late run down the outside by a half-length from “Justo’s Rocket” (Kody Nestor at $12) and “Rocky Rich” (Clayton Gallagher at $4.80).

Upcoming meets include racing at Mudgee on Saturday and the Coonabarabran Cup on Sunday.