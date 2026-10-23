Another busy week at West Dubbo Roos as schoolchildren took over the greens and there was some thrilling championship bowls played.

Last Sunday, Club Dubbo welcomed 36 children for the 2026 “Let's Play Bowls” primary schools event, and what a fantastic day it turned out to be!

Congratulations to Dubbo Christian School, the only undefeated team winning all four games. St Pius Primary School finished second, with West Dubbo Public School taking third place.

It was wonderful to see the three local schools enjoying a day of bowls, friendship, and sportsmanship. All the children were extremely well-behaved, and our volunteers were full of praise for their enthusiasm.

A huge “thank you” to the schools and our wonderful Club Dubbo members who helped make the event a success.

Last Saturday's Ladies' Consistency Singles semi-finals also produced two excellent contests. Multiple champion Bev Goss defeated Bev Margery by 150-120, with scores tight early before Bev managed a comfortable victory. Kelly Dart also overcame Jess Gibson, 150–140, collecting a crucial 10 on the final end to secure her place in the final.

This sets up a future clash between Bev, a multiple winner of this event, and an in-form Kelly, who has now reached an incredible sixth championship final this season.

This weekend, the Bowls NSW State Mixed Pairs qualifying event is at North Dubbo Sporties, with West Dubbo boasting seven combinations among the 16 entries. Our representatives are Di Wilson and Grant Gudmunson, Mel Wilson and Andrew Taylor, Hayley Sharper and Nathan Collis, Tracy and John Silk, Kelly and Gavin Dart, Lee-Ann Erwin and Jarrod Palmer, and Jess Gibson and Anthony Brown. Best of luck to all seven teams, and hopefully we can get a Roos combination through to the state finals.

Social bowls also continues to attract healthy numbers, with the ladies showing the men how it is done last Wednesday! Avril Cox and Helen Davis claimed the morning's honours ahead of Anne Findlay and Bev Goss, while Flo Diver collected the players' jackpot. Friday's bowls produced several close contests, with Bev Goss and John Zeb narrowly edging out Max Low and Steve Ryan. Warren Brown won the players' jackpot.

Preparations for next year's Pennant season are underway, with the club's Selection Committee calling for nominations from members interested in representing West Dubbo in Open Gender and Single Gender Pennants in 2027. Names are required by Thursday, November 5.

Our first trial will be the traditional Harold Giddings Shield against our fierce rivals, Dubbo City Rhinos, on Friday, November 13, at North Dubbo Sporties. Another popular annual fixture, the East versus West Challenge, returns on Sunday, November 8 and always produces plenty of friendly rivalry and laughter.

Congratulations and best wishes to our three finalists at the Bowls NSW Awards Night at Wentworthville Leagues Club on Thursday, October 29. Club Dubbo is a finalist for the Club Innovation Award, while dedicated members Debra Brown and John Rodis are finalists for Volunteer of the Year and Umpire of the Year respectively.

Several committee representatives will attend to support our finalists. It is a tremendous achievement to have our club and members recognised at state level, and regardless of the outcome, they have already done West Dubbo proud.

Until next time, good bowling to everyone, and Go the Mighty Roos!