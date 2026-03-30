In the welcome return to top-flight women’s footy in the west, Cobar Roosters has hosted the 2026 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League League Tag knockout at Tom Knight Memorial Oval, Cobar.

In what will be a big day of ladies’ action, the first game kicks off at 11am sharp and will feature the hosts, the Cobar Roosterettes up against the Warren Bulldogs. Subsequent matches will then continue non-stop until the winners are presented with the Castlereagh Knockout Shield at around 3.30pm.

Second round of the Community Cup was held late March with wins going to the Gulargambone Galahs and the Walgett Dragons with both these clubs now sitting at the top of the competition ladder on five points.

In other Castlereagh League news, ex-NRL referee and current NSW Rugby League Referee’s Development Officer, Gavin Badger, will be in attendance at the Castlereagh League’s Referee’s Camp that will be held at Gulgong on Friday and Saturday, April 10-11. Along with Badger, Andrew “Bobcat” Ryan the former Canterbury, Parramatta, NSW and Australian player, will also be at the camp.

The camp is open to all current Castlereagh referees, as well aspiring whistleblowers, to provide an opportunity for those wanting to obtain their referee’s badge to do the face-to-face component and be mentored by Badger and senior Castlereagh referees.

The Referee’s Camp ties in with the Castlereagh youth league and senior league knockouts that will be staged at Gulgong on Saturday, April 11.

All accommodation and meal costs associated with the camp will be covered. Anyone interested, can contact Bryson Luff on 0438 058 563.

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Christie and Hood Castlereagh Community Cup round 2 scores.

Gulargambone Galahs 36 (Sonny-Bill Walker, Rorey Milgate, Marshall Ryan, Denzel Ryan, Evan Ryan, Logan Porch tries, Walker 5, Jack Kelly goals) defeated Trangie Magpies 16 (Josh Armstrong, Mick Louie, Jaman Crawford tries, Pete Evans 2 goals).

Walgett Dragons 60 defeated Mendooran Tigers 0

Competition Ladder

Walgett Dragons 5, Gulargambone Galahs 5, Mendooran Tigers 3, Trangie Magpies 2.