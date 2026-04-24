Taking full advantage of the inside barrier, talented jockey Mikayla Weir came home with a late run along the rails to win the 1200-metres Arrowfield Queen Of The West cup aboard “Play My Song” before a huge crowd on Saturday, April 18, at Dubbo.

In the feature race, “Mountain Top” had earlier led from “Miss Rebel” turning for home, however, the Rod Northam, Scone-trained Play My Song (at $5) hit the front over the closing stages to win by nearly a length from Miss Rebel (Jake Pracey-Holmes on the $3.20 favourite) and the Victorian-trained “Pretty Penguin” (Zoe Hunt at $18).

On the sidelines for six months due to injury, talented hoop, Georgina McDonnell only resumed race riding in March and was also back in the winners’ circle after a well-judged ride on “My Kind Of Girl” in the 1200-metres GM Speciality Vehicles Benchmark 50 Handicap.

Coming from last in the 13 horse field, the Brett Robb-trained entry at $31, brought-up 116 wins for Georgina McDonnell when finishing fast to beat “The Mystery Guy” (Mikayla Weir at $26) and My Crown (Jake Pracey-Holmes on the $3.40 favourite).

First leg of a winning double for Dubbo trainer Robb was “Crismera” (Clayton Gallagher on the $1.90 favourite) which raced close to the front before beating “Erniegy” (Pracey-Holmes at $3.20) and the leader “Culgoa Kate” (Jacob Stiff at $5.50) in the 1400-metre Inland Petroleum Maiden Plate.

Continuing a successful season, Mendooran trainer Jane Clement also had a winning double with “Bill Peyto” (Jacob Stiff on the $4.20 favourite) and “Adviser” (Billy Cray at $14).

A typically strong ride by Kody Nestor also resulted in a close win for the Liam Ruddy, Scone-trained entry, “The Manager” (at $7.50) in the 1400-metres GMC Yukon Denali BM 55 Handicap, while “Bawnaglen” (Mikayla Weir on the $3.10 favourite) came from last to win the 1100-metres Chevrolet Silverado Maiden Plate for Parkes trainer Sharon Jeffries.

Dubbo will next race on Sunday, May 3. Meanwhile, there is also racing on Anzac Day at Nyngan and Bathurst and, on Sunday, at Narromine.