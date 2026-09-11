Father's Day Sunday no doubt included burnt toast from the little ones, followed by a roast cooked to perfection by mum, with many dads among the Ducks also making it out to Dubbo RSL indoor pool to compete in a four-event card.

The first race was a 50-metre freestyle against the handicap with Neil Harris – a late one off the blocks – taking first spot as Nicole Johnstone held steady after starting near the front to take second, with Tom Gray third, Jack Allen fourth, and Louise Poulain fifth.

A 2x25-metre breaststroke brace relay was next-up with five teams in the heats and five of the remainder making it into the final. In this race, we we saw the combinations of Peter Hargreaves/David Sparkes and Henry Wilcockson/Judy Walsh zooming along way too fast and breaking to hand a well-deserved win to Tom Gray/Warren Williams, with Jack Allen/Rob Rich taking second, followed closely in by John Wherritt/Louise Poulian in third.

Third event for the morning was a 25-metre backstroke with Louise Poulain in excellent form to take her maiden victory in an excellent swim! Katharine O'Rourke took second, Henry Wilcockson third, and Tom Gray closed-out the four.

Last event for the day was a 25-metre butterfly “At Go” with the win closest to handicap, plus or minus. In the end, Mal Cavanagh on the money at 0.07 seconds, Katharine O'Rourke at 0.11 seconds, birthday Boy Rob Rich at -0.17 seconds, Neil Harris at 0.27 seconds, and Ron Everett at 0.51 seconds.

The lucky number cash draws also went to Mal Cavanagh and Peter Hargreaves with thanks to Marg for keeping a tight control of the desk.

August point scores were: in first, Rob Rich on 65 points; in second, Peter Hargreaves on 64 points and, in third, Katharine O'Rourke on 63 points.

Next week, our swimmers will be lining up for the “Morrisons Eye Care” trophy race from the long-time Ducks' sponsor, a 25-metre freestyle event with closest to handicap time taking the prize.

The C=club’s monthly meeting will then follow the swim and lunch in the Dubbo RSL Bistro.

Dubbo Ducks meet each Sunday and more information can be found in the Community Diary section of the Dubbo Photo News under “Sunday”.

That's this week's tidings from the Duckpond!