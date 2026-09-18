Local footballer Aston Warwick made his debut in one of the toughest rivalry clashes in the NRL, coming off the interchange bench for the Sydney Roosters in their clash against fierce rivals, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, last Friday night.

With The Roosters resting a total of nine regular first graders for the final round grudge match won 50-20 by the Bunnies, the 23-year-old Dubbo College ex-student finally got his chance to debut in the big league in the highly anticipated match up.

Many footy fans may not know this, but the regular North Sydney Bears NSW Cup backrower and prop is the grandson of former rugby league first-grader Bruce Warwick.

The Warwick family has deep roots in local rugby league, with Bruce making his first grade in 1972 with Balmain as a winger before playing several seasons for the North Sydney Bears for a total of 38 first grade games.

After being transferred by his work, he moved to Brisbane to play with the Norths Devils in 1975 and scored 249 points – seven tries and 114 goals – to be the leading competition point-scorer for the year.

Aston’s dad, Brett, also became a local legend across an extraordinary 30-year career with Dubbo Macquarie Raiders. Following in his family's footsteps, Aston came through the Penrith Panthers' junior systems before moving to the Roosters and making his NRL debut last weekend.