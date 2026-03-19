Ladies Day Tuesday, sponsored by Medley Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Electrical, was contested by 11 avid bowlers.

The women's senior pairs final was played and won by Annette McMillan and Judy O'Connor, who defeated Karen Greenhalgh and Gaye Cottee. Congratulations to the winners.

Social results included Chris Castlehouse, Gai Teale and Anne Knaggs defeating Mary Perry, Wanda King and Therese Gaio while Sue McCauley, Colleen Ryan and Beryl Hobson defeated Sue McCauley, Sharon Johnston and Judy Tighe.

Lucky draw winners were Mary Perry and Judy Tighe, and there were no resters.

Some 37 players competed in Petrie's Trade Centre Men's Social Bowls, with five triples games (one with a swinging lead) and two pairs games.

Winners were Ken Whitiker, Roger Sherwin and Peter Sinclair who defeated Gavin Cullen, Mel Giddings and Doug Aldis, while runners-up were Dick Whitford, Frank Armstrong and Neil Hayburn, who defeated Allan Parker, Robert Pfeiffer and Matt Quill. Third place went to the pairs game of Trevor Tink and Col Cottee, who defeated Dennis Crimmins and Dennis Jasprizza.

Other results included Ron Wiegold, Bryan O'Sullivan and Ian Hobson, who defeated Ron Wiegold, Chris Strojny and Norm Johnston, and Howard Courts, Eric Satchell and Peter Lesueur who defeated Peter Collins, Eric Bradshaw and Steve Kelly.

Paul Wooldridge and Mike Twohill defeated Ross Pharo and Greg Hough, while Ron McCauley, Steve Buttsworth and Brian Coffey defeated Terry Duncan, Leo Balstad and Wayne Thompson.

Resters for the day were Greg Hough, Eric Satchell and Peter Sinclair, and closest game went to the pairs team of Paul Wooldridge and Mike Twohill.

Jackpot was not won and lives until next week.