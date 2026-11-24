Local dragon boat team Outback Dragons were recently part of a Western Stars composite team who paddled bravely and well at the recent Pan Pacific Masters Games.

The Outback Dragons team members joined forces with paddlers from Parkes, Orange, Forbes, Mudgee, Lithgow, and Lane Cove under the banner of the “Western Stars” for three days of racing in the Pan Pacific Masters Games on Queensland's Gold Coast.

This was the inaugural event for the Western Stars combined team designed to allow smaller clubs to participate in major regattas and to capitalise on the comradery that exists amongst the Western Region teams.

The Pan Pac Masters Games hosted 1600 dragon boat paddlers from all over Australia as well as teams from Canada, Singapore and New Zealand for a great few days of dragon boating competition.

Western Stars did themselves proud with a bronze and silver medal in the in the 500m and 200m All Cancer Survivors 10s boats, and also made a valiant effort in the 5km 55+ Open 20s boat, battling until the end to bring home the bronze medal.

For those who might be interested in giving this sport a go, come and join the club at their next Come & Try Day this Saturday, November 21 at Sandy Beach. Full details are listed in Dubbo Photo News' Community Diary.

Everyone is welcome from ages 12 and up. Registration is online at: https://form.jotform.com/252562292867871