Country racing is a bush institution that provides so much entertainment, colour, social interaction, and employment for thousands of people in regional NSW.

With this in mind, it was a very special occasion when, for the first time, country racing’s achievements – including leading riders, trainers, horses, and club awards – were celebrated alongside the state's highest honours and the Australian Racehorse of the Year Awards at Royal Randwick.

Award winners included:

• Country Approved Rider of the Year – Leandro Ribeiro, whose commendation read:

“Country Approved Rider of the Year, presented to the Approved Rider who recorded the most wins on the NSW picnic circuit during the 2025/26 racing season.

“This year’s winner has certainly made the picnic circuit his own. Originally from Brazil, he rode a winner at his very first Australian race meeting at Nyngan in 2020 and has since established himself as the dominant rider on the NSW picnic circuit.

“He’s a previous Picnic Championship winner, a regular winner of Picnic Cups across the state, and continues to travel far and wide doing what he loves.”

• Country Apprentice Jockey of the Year – Jacob Stiff, whose commendation read:

“Country Apprentice Jockey of the Year is presented to the apprentice rider who recorded the most wins at country meetings during the 2025/26 racing season.

“This year’s winner is one of the exciting young talents coming through the country ranks.

“Hailing from Ballimore, outside Dubbo, Jacob Stiff began his apprenticeship with Dubbo trainer Michael Mulholland after first becoming involved with the stable as a youngster.

“With a family connection to racing through his grandfather, former jockey Graham Jones, Jacob always had ambitions to become a jockey and has quickly made his mark since entering the riding ranks.

“Still only 19, Jacob has enjoyed tremendous support from trainers across country NSW and has continued to build an impressive record in the saddle. During the 2025/26 season, he led all country apprentices with 56 country winners.

• Simon Nivison Special Achievement Award – Col Hodges, whose commendation read:

“This year’s recipient is a man whose voice has been synonymous with racing in the western districts for more than half a century.

“Col Hodges OAM began calling professionally in 1970 after being given an opportunity to call at a picnic meeting at Fifield. What followed has been a remarkable career spanning more than 50 years and in excess of 30,000 race calls.

“Based in Forbes, Col has travelled countless kilometres covering race meetings across country NSW, from major regional centres to some of our smallest picnic clubs.

“For generations of racing participants and followers, Col hasn't just called the races – he has told the stories of country racing, its horses and, most importantly, its people.

“His contribution to the industry was recognised with the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2017, and in 2022 the race-calling tower at Bedgerabong was named in his honour.

“Few people have given more of their life to country racing, and few voices are more closely associated with it.”