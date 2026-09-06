At this year’s recent NSW Indoor Cricket Presentation Night, local legend Greg King was inducted into the NSW Indoor Cricket Hall of Fame.

Greg has made an outstanding contributions to the sport with his long-time commitment, dedication, and passion having a lasting impact on the indoor cricket community.

Greg is a passionate supporter involved in the sport of Indoor Cricket in many varying roles over more than four decades.

He devoted his time to the running of local Indoor Sports Centres having been associated with at least three, starting in Kempsey in 1982 followed by Lismore and eventually Dubbo where he has been located from 1998 through to 2025.

Teams representing these centres winning many Super League and State Championship titles. Greg was also a member of numerous administration committees at Super League and State level where he introduced the NSW Country Indoor Teams into National tournaments , adopting the logo of the Cyclones in Opens, Juniors and Masters tournaments.

He was President of NSW ICF from 1996- 2001 where he also represented NSW on the Australian Indoor Cricket Board for a period.