Following on from a successful weekend at Wagga Wagga, Dubbo Pickleballers have shown the benefits of engaging in a mixture of social and competitive in-house competitions.

Performances highlighted included the gold medal won in the mixed doubles category by Dion and Sha, along with Don Easter again collecting silver.

The performances at the tournament also saw Prem, a relative newcomer to Pickleball, experience his first tournament with a resulting mixture of wins and losses. A tremendous effort from all.

On the local front it was winners galore. Starting the week on Monday night, four divisions were contested in the weekly Purple Boss nominated pairs series being decided. Congrats to Div 1 Rueben and Charine (again), Div 2 Neville and Jordan (father and son pairing), Div 3 Paul and Prem, and Div 4 to Linda and Jose.

The Boss series follows the hugely popular structured social event at the start of the Monday night’s play. It gives players the opportunity to nominate their own partner, which in turn lays the foundation for the players to prepare for the Grady Constructions series which sees the winners donning the right to wear the Champions Crown for the week in various grades and divisions.

This series is in the teething stages but has already seen some quality pickleball on display.

Last week there were seven graded groups of four that contested eight games in a challenging night of competitive pickleball, and fun across the seven divisions. A huge effort by all.

A review of the series following the round will see some changes implemented over the next couple of weeks in an endeavour by organisers to ensure players across all levels get an opportunity to play at their level.

Congratulations to all, especially Charine, the Crown wearer overall as the winner in A Grade, Div 1, then it was Julian in Div 2, the youthful Midgee in Div 3, Brett in Div 4, Paul in Div 5, Richard in Div 6 and finally Jose, all who will see themselves in a higher grade next week, except of course, Charine, the Crown of the court, on Wednesday night. This is the graded series where partners are allocated into a division where performance is measured for the graded series.

Then to round off the week, Al, Kerry and Merrilyn fronted up to assist with some paint freshening up.

Now, if the rain will go away, I’m sure the fun will continue and the skill levels will continue to grow.